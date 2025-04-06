UFC On ESPN 65 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Check out UFC On ESPN 65 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas. Lerone Murphy Pat Sabatini Chang-Ho Lee Brad Tavares Ode Osbourne Dione Barbosa

Check out UFC On ESPN 65 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas.

Lerone Murphy

Pat Sabatini

Chang-Ho Lee

Brad Tavares

Ode Osbourne

Dione Barbosa

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 65 Post-Fight Interviews

Check out UFC On ESPN 65 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas. Lerone Murphy Pat Sabatini ...

UFC On ESPN 65 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 65 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. With only four finishes on the ...

UFC On ESPN 65 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC On ESPN 65 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it below.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United