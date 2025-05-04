UFC On ESPN 67 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 67 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card line-up from Des Moines. Cory Sandhagen Reiner de Ridder Daniel Rodriguez Mason Jones Yana Santos

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 67 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card line-up from Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen

Reiner de Ridder

Daniel Rodriguez

Mason Jones

Yana Santos

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Fighters React To Bo Nickal’s First Career Loss Against Reiner de Ridder

The much-hyped Bo Nickal’s unbeaten record is no more after he was TKO’d by Reiner de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC On ...

UFC On ESPN 67 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 67 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card line-up from Des Moines. Cory Sandhagen Reiner ...

UFC On ESPN 67 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 67 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. The UFC opted to hand out ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United