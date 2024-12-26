UFC Year In Review 2024 Part 1 Video

By Ross Cole

Check out the first part of the UFC’s special ‘Year In Review 2024’ video series below, which takes a look at the biggest moments in the Octagon this year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f93xYOlFxQE

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

