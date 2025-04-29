UFC’s Vinc Pichel Announces Retirement At 42

Long-time UFC fighter Vinc Pichel has announced his retirement from the sport at 42-years-old.



“There is so much to say,” Pichel wrote on Instagram. “The short version: At 42 years old and I’m officially retiring from competing in MMA.

“The longer version: I’m sad, I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m afraid. I’m grateful to everyone who was with me or part of my MMA career and there are too many to list. … It’s meant the world to me! As for everyone else who was part of my career, it’s because of you, too, that this kid from California was able to do what he’s done. Thank you, and thank you to everyone who made me as proud as I am to be me today!

“I will still be using this and my other accounts to post. I’m also planning on using it to write a book to you guys about my MMA journey with pics and videos no one’s ever seen!

“So I guess this is it, as I walk away I’ll leave you with this: Do what feels right, don’t apologize for being you, learn what you can from who you can, no regret’s and most importantly, have fun!”

Pichel made his way to the UFC after making it to the semi-finals of The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 (aka TUF: Live) all the way back in 2012.

Pichel suffered a KO loss in his UFC debut, but bounced back with a couple of wins before suffering serious injuries that would sideline him for three years.



However, upon his return in 2017, Pichel picked up where he left off by extending his winning streak to four fights. And while he lost his next fight to Gregor Gillespie, he would then compile another three-fight unbeaten stretch, including wins over the likes of Jim Miller and Roosevelt Roberts.



The last few years haven’t gone Pichel’s way though, having lost his last three fights in a row, leaving him bowing out of the sport with a 7-5 UFC run and an overall 14-5 career record.



