Watch Daniel Cormer And Chael Sonnen Announce They’ll Coach TUF Season 33

By Ross Cole

On Saturday night’s UFC 311 broadcast it was revealed that retired UFC stars Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen will coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 this year, and you can watch how the two veterans reacted to the news with Jon Anik and Joe Rogan below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

