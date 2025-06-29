Watch Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Fight Video From UFC 317

By Ross Cole

The UFC have released almost the entirety of last night’s UFC 317 main event lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira on their official YouTube channel, including the thrilling finish, and you can watch it below.

The video has instantly gone viral, hitting No.1 on YouTube’s trending chart after racking up over 5 million plays at the time of writing just 7 hours after the fight concluded in Las Vegas.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

