Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have appeared on ESPN to promote their upcoming co-main event clash at UFC 314 next weekend and you can watch what they had to say below.
Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have appeared on ESPN to promote their upcoming co-main event clash at UFC 314 next weekend and you can watch what they had to say below.
Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have appeared on ESPN to promote their upcoming co-main event clash at UFC 314 next weekend and you can watch what they had to say below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Watch Paddy Pimblett And Michael Chandler’s Interview With ESPN
Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have appeared on ESPN to promote their upcoming co-main event clash at UFC 314 next weekend and you can ...
UFC On ESPN 65 Post-Fight Interviews
Check out UFC On ESPN 65 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas. Lerone Murphy Pat Sabatini ...
UFC On ESPN 65 Bonus Awards
Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 65 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. With only four finishes on the ...