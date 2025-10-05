Alex Pereira TKO’s Magomed Ankalaev In 80 Seconds At UFC 320

Alex Pereira reclaimed the light-heavyweight title tonight at UFC 320 after an 80 second demolition of Magomed Ankalaev.



Round One

The light-heavyweight title rematch is underway in Las Vegas!



Pereira immediately presses forward throwing heavy leather, but Ankalaev backs away from it successfully.



Pereira still applying pressure and looking for strikes. Short flurry from Ankalaev. Pereira with a big right hand behind the ear and the champ is hurt and is forced to drop down to the mat and cling onto his Brazilian’s leg.



Pereira gets on top and starts raining down nasty elbow strikes to the body and then to the head. Ankalaev unable to escape from this onslaught and so the ref steps in to end the fight by TKO just 1.20mins into the opening round.



So Pereira is once again the champion at 205lbs and he did it in typically devastating fashion to set the division on fire once again.



