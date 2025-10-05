Alex Pereira TKO’s Magomed Ankalaev In 80 Seconds At UFC 320

By Ross Cole

Alex Pereira reclaimed the light-heavyweight title tonight at UFC 320 after an 80 second demolition of Magomed Ankalaev.

Round One

The light-heavyweight title rematch is underway in Las Vegas!

Pereira immediately presses forward throwing heavy leather, but Ankalaev backs away from it successfully.

Pereira still applying pressure and looking for strikes. Short flurry from Ankalaev. Pereira with a big right hand behind the ear and the champ is hurt and is forced to drop down to the mat and cling onto his Brazilian’s leg.

Pereira gets on top and starts raining down nasty elbow strikes to the body and then to the head. Ankalaev unable to escape from this onslaught and so the ref steps in to end the fight by TKO just 1.20mins into the opening round.

So Pereira is once again the champion at 205lbs and he did it in typically devastating fashion to set the division on fire once again.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

