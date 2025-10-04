Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 320 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Magomedov Ankalaev attempts to defend the light-heavyweight title for the first time in a rematch with former kingpin Alex Pereira.



The action is expected to get underway at 6PM ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer



Prelims



Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Osman Diaz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz

Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat

Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker