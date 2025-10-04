Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 320 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Magomedov Ankalaev attempts to defend the light-heavyweight title for the first time in a rematch with former kingpin Alex Pereira.
The action is expected to get underway at 6PM ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen
Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
Prelims
Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Osman Diaz
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz
Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat
Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang
Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz
Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker