By Ross Cole

Joe Pyfer Submits Abus Magomedov In 2nd Round At UFC 320

Joe Pyfer showed off his submission skills to get a second round finish over Abus Magomedov in the main card opener at UFC 320 in Las Vegas.

Round One

Pyfer goes in for a takedown in the opening minute of the fight, but has to settle for clinching up against the cage.

They peel away from the cage and Pyfer drags Magomedov down, but then Magomedov manages to switch on top.

Pyfer trying to work a submission off his back that doesn’t pay off and then eats a punch as he tries to stand back up.

Pyfer stands, but Magomedov slams him back down to the mat. Scissor choke attempt from Magomedov now, but gives up on it before long and moves to side control.

Pyfer eventually working back up to his feet again and Magomedov tries to set up a guillotine choke. Pyfer steers clear of that and remains clinched up, but then they reset to striking range.

Left hand for Magomedov and Pyfer clinches. Magomedov lands a jab as they separate again.

Round Two

Bombing right hand lands for Pyfer and Magomedov backs up. Pyfer lands it again and Magomedov goes to the canvas.

Pyfer gets on top and lands an elbow. Pyfer going for an arm triangle choke. Just as he looks to be locking it in Magomedov starts to escape, but Pyfer is now in mount.

Pyfer taking the back now and is looking for a rear-naked choke as his opponent bleeds from a cut. Pyfer sinks in the choke and that’s it, Magomedov is forced to tap out at 1.44mins of the 2nd round!

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

