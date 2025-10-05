Youssef Zalal Submits Josh Emmett In 98 Seconds At UFC 320

Youssef Zalal took less than two minutes to finish Josh Emmett by submission tonight at UFC 320.



Round One



High kick feeler from Zalal to start. Emmett moving in to range and Zalal ducks into a takedown to bring him down in the center of the Octagon.



Zalal rolling now for a possible armbar. Emmett protecting his arm, but then Zalal find the leverage he needs to gets it free and executes the armbar, forcing Emmett to verbally submit just 1.38mins into the opening round.



The finish extends the No.9 ranked Zalal’s winning streak in the UFC to five fights.