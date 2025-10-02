Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry Set For UFC Fight Night 265 Co-Main Event

Belal Muhammad’s next fight will be against Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar on November 22nd.



The 37-year-old Muhammad lost his welterweight title at UFC 315 back in May after a unanimous decision defeat against Jack Della Maddalena.



He had hopes of an immediate rematch, but with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vacating his title to challenge Maddalena next instead, Muhammad has had to settle for another fight instead.



Prior to his loss Muhammad had gone undefeated in 11 UFC fights, culminating in a unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards in the summer of last year to win the 170lb title.



Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Garry has had his own sights set on getting into title contention after putting a 9-1 run together so far in the Octagon.



An initial eight-fight winning streak set him up for a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December of last year, but he lost by unanimous decision.



However, Garry has since rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates in April and is currently ranked No.6 in the division.



Muhammad vs. Garry takes the co-main event spot on a card that will be headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker.