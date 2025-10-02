Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry Set For UFC Fight Night 265 Co-Main Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry Set For UFC Fight Night 265 Co-Main Event

Belal Muhammad’s next fight will be against Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar on November 22nd.

The 37-year-old Muhammad lost his welterweight title at UFC 315 back in May after a unanimous decision defeat against Jack Della Maddalena.

He had hopes of an immediate rematch, but with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vacating his title to challenge Maddalena next instead, Muhammad has had to settle for another fight instead.

Prior to his loss Muhammad had gone undefeated in 11 UFC fights, culminating in a unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards in the summer of last year to win the 170lb title.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Garry has had his own sights set on getting into title contention after putting a 9-1 run together so far in the Octagon.

An initial eight-fight winning streak set him up for a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December of last year, but he lost by unanimous decision.

However, Garry has since rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates in April and is currently ranked No.6 in the division.

Muhammad vs. Garry takes the co-main event spot on a card that will be headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Conor McGregor Says UFC Return Is Already Signed As He Prepares For Six-Month Camp

Conor McGregor Says UFC Return Is Already Signed As He Prepares For Six-Month Camp

UFC 320 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 320 Embedded Episode 3

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker To Headline UFC Fight Night 265

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker To Headline UFC Fight Night 265

Dricus du Plessis Backs Alex Pereira To Win Back 205lb Title

Dricus du Plessis Backs Alex Pereira To Win Back 205lb Title

Vicente Luque Now Fighting Joe Alvarez At UFC Fight Night 261

Vicente Luque Now Fighting Joe Alvarez At UFC Fight Night 261

UFC 320 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 320 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 320 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 320 Countdown (Full Video)

Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Leon Edwards For UFC: White House Showdown

Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Leon Edwards For UFC: White House Showdown

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us