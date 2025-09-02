Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape To Headline Final Event Of ESPN Era

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape To Headline Final Event Of ESPN Era

A flyweight fight between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape will headline the final event of the ESPN era in the United States at UFC Fight Night 266 on December 15th.

The match-up had originally been scheduled to take place back in March of this year, but was scrapped after Royval withdrew due to suffering lingering symptoms after a pair of concussions in training.

Royval had came into this year with high hopes after back-to-back split-decision victories over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira in 2024, but after returning to action in June he came off second-best against rising contender Joshua Van, losing by unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old Royval isn’t too far off of another bite at title contention however as he’s still ranked No.3 in the division, four spots above the No.7 ranked Kape.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Kape comes in off two TKO finishes in a row, having stopped both Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Asu Almabayev in the third round.

Kape’s time in the UFC had got off to a shaky start when he suffered back-to-back defeats in 2021, but since then he’s won six out of seven fights in the Octagon, and a win over Royval could put him into the title reckoning at 125lbs.

Royval vs. Kape fronts a UFC Fight Night 266 event that will bring an end to the UFC’s 2025 campaign and draw the curtains on their U.S. broadcasting deal with ESPN prior to a new era on Paramount+ next year.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Merab Dvalishvili Targets Star He Wants To Fight After Cory Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili Targets Star He Wants To Fight After Cory Sandhagen

Robert Whittaker Admits Title Hopes Are Over

Robert Whittaker Admits Title Hopes Are Over

Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

Watch Chael Sonnen Get Slept Twice By Craig Jones In BJJ Match

Watch Chael Sonnen Get Slept Twice By Craig Jones In BJJ Match

UFC Fight Night 258 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 258 Fight Card

Rob Font Now Fights David Martinez At Noche UFC 3 After Raul Rosas Jr Withdraws

Rob Font Now Fights David Martinez At Noche UFC 3 After Raul Rosas Jr Withdraws

Watch Darren Till KO Luke Rockhold And Tony Ferguson End Losing Streak At Boxing Event

Watch Darren Till KO Luke Rockhold And Tony Ferguson End Losing Streak At Boxing Event

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Gaskov Booked For UFC Fight Night 265

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Gaskov Booked For UFC Fight Night 265

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us