Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder Booked For UFC 326 In March

A major middleweight fight between Caio Borralho and Reiner de Ridder has joined the UFC 326 fight card on March 7th in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Borralho is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov back in September that derailed his push for a title shot in the division.

Prior to that Borralho had been on a seven-fight winning streak since joining the UFC in 2022, beating the likes of Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig and Abus Magomedov along the way.

And his next opponent, de Ridder is in a similar boat as he’d made a great start to his UFC campaign with four wins in a row less than a year after signing for the promotion, beating a number of notable opponents like Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal and Kevin Holland in the process.

However, like Borralho, de Ridder slipped up last time out, suffering a TKO loss to Brendan Allen back in October.

That leaves de Ridder sliding down to No.8 in the 185lb rankings, one spot below the No.7 ranked Borralho.

Borralho vs. de Ridder joins a UFC 326 card that will be headlined by a ‘BMF’ title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, with Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega also having just been announced.

