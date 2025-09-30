Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Leon Edwards For UFC: White House Showdown

Jorge Masvidal wants to finally settle his rivalry with Leon Edwards on the biggest stage possible by calling for it to happen at the UFC: White House event next summer.



Masvidal’s bad blood with Edwards stems all the way back to 2019 when they clashed backstage at a Fight Night event in England, with ‘Gamebred’ retaliating for having a post-fight interview disrupted by walking up to his rival and hitting him with a quick flurry of punches, which he infamously later dubbed the, ‘three piece and a soda’.



An actual fight in the Octagon between the two never materialized however, with Masvidal instead going on to win the first ever ‘BMF’ title fight against Nate Diaz before having two unsuccessful attempts to win the welterweight title, while later it would be Edwards who would go on to claim the title instead.



However, despite now being 40 years-old, Masvidal sees now as the right time to settle the score, by tying it in with the UFC: White House event, having been a prominent supporter of President Trump over the years.



“Leon, if you’re watching this, I will f***ing beat the f*** out of you at the White House,” Masvidal said. “Leon, I will beat the dog sh*t out of you, just like f***ing America kicked f***ing England’s ass when you were trying to take over our sh*t and we had to send y’all back.”

“I’m going to send you back the same way… 4th of July, America’s birthday, bro. Let them make a mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party, brother.

“I’ll go crazy on this motherf***er, bro. I’ll get in shape for you, Leon, don’t worry about that.”

In fairness, this is far from the first time that Masvidal has called for this fight since technically retiring from MMA competition back in 2023, and so far the UFC hasn’t exactly been in a rush to make it happen, but given his support for President Trump in the past anything’s possible.