UFC 320 Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 320 Fight Card

UFC 320 takes place this coming Saturday night, October 4th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event there’s a light-heavyweight title rematch as Magomed Ankalaev looks to continue to extend his 14-fight unbeaten run in the UFC against former two-division champion Alex Pereira, who lost out by unanimous decision in their first clash back in March.

There’s title action in the co-main event too as bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili attempts to make his third defense of the belt against Cory Sandhagen, who has won four of his last five fights.

Back in the light-heavyweight division, both former champion Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr are coming off TKO victories over Jamahal Hill in their last Octagon appearances.

Josh Emmett comes in off a decision loss following a long absence to take on Youssef Zalal, who has won all four of his fights in the Octagon so far.

Abus Magomedov brings a three-fight winning streak into his next fight against Joe Pyfer, who has picked up back-to-back victories in his last two appearances.

Check out the full UFC 320 card below.

Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen
Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

Prelims

Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Osman Diaz
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz
Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat
Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang
Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz
Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

dummy-img

Watch Dana White’s New Interview For 60 Minutes

Wanderlei Silva DQ’d, Then KO’d In Wild Brawl After Ill-Advised Comeback

Wanderlei Silva DQ’d, Then KO’d In Wild Brawl After Ill-Advised Comeback

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us