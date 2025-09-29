UFC 320 Fight Card

UFC 320 takes place this coming Saturday night, October 4th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a light-heavyweight title rematch as Magomed Ankalaev looks to continue to extend his 14-fight unbeaten run in the UFC against former two-division champion Alex Pereira, who lost out by unanimous decision in their first clash back in March.



There’s title action in the co-main event too as bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili attempts to make his third defense of the belt against Cory Sandhagen, who has won four of his last five fights.



Back in the light-heavyweight division, both former champion Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr are coming off TKO victories over Jamahal Hill in their last Octagon appearances.



Josh Emmett comes in off a decision loss following a long absence to take on Youssef Zalal, who has won all four of his fights in the Octagon so far.



Abus Magomedov brings a three-fight winning streak into his next fight against Joe Pyfer, who has picked up back-to-back victories in his last two appearances.



Check out the full UFC 320 card below.



Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer



Prelims



Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Osman Diaz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz

Chris Gutiérrez vs. Farid Basharat

Daniel Santos vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford

Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker