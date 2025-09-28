UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 260 in Australia the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were dished out after the show and that included main event winner Carlos Ulberg who floored Dominick Reyes with a hard-hitting two-punch combo late in the first round and then followed up with a couple of blows on the mat to seal the knockout victory.



Co-main event winner Jimmy Crute also earned a performance bonus after catching Ivan Erslan in a rare reverse can-opener submission mid-way through the first round to force the tap-out.



Tom Nolan found himself having to dig deep in the opening round of his fight with Charlie Campbell as he had to recover from being dropped early, but he managed to battle through some other tough moments before suddenly managing to get a takedown and quickly find a rear-naked choke finish.



The final bonus of the night was handed to Brando Pericic, who also ended his fight with Elisha Ellison in the opening round after making an early impact with damaging elbows, then capitalizing on his opponent’s decision to pull guard by blasting him with punches on top to find a TKO finish.