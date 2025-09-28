UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 260 in Australia the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were dished out after the show and that included main event winner Carlos Ulberg who floored Dominick Reyes with a hard-hitting two-punch combo late in the first round and then followed up with a couple of blows on the mat to seal the knockout victory.

Co-main event winner Jimmy Crute also earned a performance bonus after catching Ivan Erslan in a rare reverse can-opener submission mid-way through the first round to force the tap-out.

Tom Nolan found himself having to dig deep in the opening round of his fight with Charlie Campbell as he had to recover from being dropped early, but he managed to battle through some other tough moments before suddenly managing to get a takedown and quickly find a rear-naked choke finish.

The final bonus of the night was handed to Brando Pericic, who also ended his fight with Elisha Ellison in the opening round after making an early impact with damaging elbows, then capitalizing on his opponent’s decision to pull guard by blasting him with punches on top to find a TKO finish.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jake Matthews

Neil Magny Submits Jake Matthews In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us