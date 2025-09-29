Jack Hermansson Drops To 170lbs To Fight Myktybek Orolbai In Qatar

Jack Hermansson has decided to drop down to welterweight for his next fight against Myktkbek Orolabai at UFC Fight Night 265 in Doha, Qatar on November 22nd.



The 37-year-old Hermansson’s decision to drop down a weight class comes after he was KO’d by Gregory Rodrigues in the 1st round at UFC 317 back in June.



That’s left Hermansson stuck in a repeating cycle of win-one, lose one in the 185lb division for the past six years and so he’ll be hoping a fresh start at 170lbs can reignite his career.



For his first test in his new weight class he’ll be facing a fighter 10 years his junior in the 27-years-old Orolbai, who has gone 4-1 in the UFC over the past couple of years.



Hailing from Kyrgyzstan, Orolbai has beaten the likes of Uros Medic, Elves Brener and most recently Tofiq Musayev in the Octagon, but did suffer a split-decision loss to Mateusz Rebecki back in October of last year, leaving his overall career record at 14-2-1 heading into his next fight.



As things stand the UFC: Qatar event doesn’t yet have a confirmed headline fight, but other notable bouts already confirmed include Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov and Sergey Spivak vs. Shamil Gaziev, while Paulo Costa could still appear despite his originally scheduled opponent Shara Magomedov withdrawing due to needing nose surgery.