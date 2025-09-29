Watch Dana White’s New Interview For 60 Minutes

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Watch Dana White’s New Interview For 60 Minutes

Dana White was the subject of a new interview for ’60 Minutes’ and you can watch it below.

The interview goes over some old ground we’ve heard many times before, but he does also speak about fighter pay, the upcoming UFC: White House card, Charlie Kirk’s death and freedom of speech, meeting former President Obama at President Trump’s inauguration, and there’s even a clip of one of his infamously high-stakes gambling nights in Las Vegas.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 320 Fight Card

UFC 320 Fight Card

Wanderlei Silva DQ’d, Then KO’d In Wild Brawl After Ill-Advised Comeback

Wanderlei Silva DQ’d, Then KO’d In Wild Brawl After Ill-Advised Comeback

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 260 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

Jack Jenkins Beats Ramon Taveras By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 260

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us