Dana White was the subject of a new interview for ’60 Minutes’ and you can watch it below.
The interview goes over some old ground we’ve heard many times before, but he does also speak about fighter pay, the upcoming UFC: White House card, Charlie Kirk’s death and freedom of speech, meeting former President Obama at President Trump’s inauguration, and there’s even a clip of one of his infamously high-stakes gambling nights in Las Vegas.
Watch Dana White’s New Interview For 60 Minutes
Dana White was the subject of a new interview for ’60 Minutes’ and you can watch it below.