Latest Details About UFC: White House Event Next Year

More details have emerged about the UFC’s historic event at the White House next summer to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States founding.

According to the Wall Street Journal the outdoor event will take place on the south lawn of the White House and will also feature fireworks and light shows.



It’s possible that the fighters at the event may be able to get ready for their fights in the White House, while large videos screens will be erected to make sure everyone can see the action unfolding, even if they are viewing from a long distance away.



While the White House won’t be used for pre-fight events like the media day, etc, the weigh-ins may take place at the western edge of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial.



Despite claims that the event will be held on July 4th, it remains to be seen if that is the case, with both June and July apparently having been considered.



“This will be one of the greatest and most historic events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” President Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung told the Journal.



