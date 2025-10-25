Azamat Murzakanov TKO’s Aleksandar Rakić In 1st Round At UFC 321

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Azamat Murzakanov TKO’s Aleksandar Rakić In 1st Round At UFC 321

Azamat Murzakanov made short work of Aleksandar Rakic tonight at UFC 321, stopping him with a single punch mid-way through the opening round.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Rakic to start. Now a kick to the body from him. Another kick for him as Murzakanov stays patient.

Murzakanov with a couple of overhand right that doesn’t land. Another big kick from Rakic. Inside leg kick for him now.

Rakic reaching for a takedown now and moves Murzakanov over to the cage, but he’s not able to bring him down and so they soon separate.

Back to the leg kick for Rakic. Body kick for him now. Single leg attempt from Rakic, but Murzakanov counters the takedown with one of his own to roll on top, but then gets straight back up.

Short right hand from Murzakanov as Rakic is stepping in to range floors him! Rakic covers up on the mat as Murzakanov looks to land ground-and-pound, and that’s it, ‘The Professional’ gets the TKO finish at 3.11mins of the first round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 321 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 321 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Ends In No-Contest After Early Eye-Poke

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Ends In No-Contest After Early Eye-Poke

Mackenzie Dern Beats Virna Jandiroba To Become 115lb Champ At UFC 321

Mackenzie Dern Beats Virna Jandiroba To Become 115lb Champ At UFC 321

Umar Nurmagomedov Beats Mario Bautista By Unanimous Decision At UFC 321

Umar Nurmagomedov Beats Mario Bautista By Unanimous Decision At UFC 321

Alexander Volkov Defeats Jailton Almeida By Split-Decision At UFC 321

Alexander Volkov Defeats Jailton Almeida By Split-Decision At UFC 321

UFC 321 Results (Live)

UFC 321 Results (Live)

Jamahal Hill Out Until End Of 2026 Due To Knee Surgery

Jamahal Hill Out Until End Of 2026 Due To Knee Surgery

UFC 321 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 321 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us