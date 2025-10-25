Azamat Murzakanov TKO’s Aleksandar Rakić In 1st Round At UFC 321

Azamat Murzakanov made short work of Aleksandar Rakic tonight at UFC 321, stopping him with a single punch mid-way through the opening round.



Round One

Inside leg kick for Rakic to start. Now a kick to the body from him. Another kick for him as Murzakanov stays patient.



Murzakanov with a couple of overhand right that doesn’t land. Another big kick from Rakic. Inside leg kick for him now.



Rakic reaching for a takedown now and moves Murzakanov over to the cage, but he’s not able to bring him down and so they soon separate.



Back to the leg kick for Rakic. Body kick for him now. Single leg attempt from Rakic, but Murzakanov counters the takedown with one of his own to roll on top, but then gets straight back up.



Short right hand from Murzakanov as Rakic is stepping in to range floors him! Rakic covers up on the mat as Murzakanov looks to land ground-and-pound, and that’s it, ‘The Professional’ gets the TKO finish at 3.11mins of the first round.