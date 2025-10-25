Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC 321 results live as they happen from Abu Dhabi as heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall fights Ciryl Gane in the main event.
The action gets underway at 10am ET (3pm UK) with the main card going live at 2pm ET (7pm UK).
Main Card
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista
Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida
Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Prelims
Quillan Salkilld defeats Nasrat Haqparast by KO at 2:30mins of Rd1
Ikram Aliskerov defeats JunYong Park by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Ludovit Klein defeats Mateusz Rebecki by majority decision (29-28, 28-27, 28-28)
Valter Walker defeats Louie Sutherland by submission (heel-hook) at 1.24mins of Rd1
Nathaniel Wood defeats Jose Delgado by unanimous (29-28 x3)
Hamdy Abdelwahab defeats Chris Barnett by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27 x2)
Mitch Raposo defeats Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)
Mizuki Inoue defeats Jaqueline Amorim by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
UFC 321 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC 321 results live as they happen from Abu Dhabi as heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall fights Ciryl Gane in the main event.
MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.