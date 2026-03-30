Maycee Barber Issues Statement After Scary KO Loss To Alexa Grasso

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By Ross Cole

Maycee Barber Issues Statement After Scary KO Loss To Alexa Grasso

Maycee Barber alarmed everyone watching as she lay motionless staring blankly into the distance for a long period of time after her savage KO Loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 271 on Saturday night, but she’s since issued a statement to let everyone know she is ok.

“Well this is not the post or video that I wanted to be making today,” Barber wrote. “But I wanted to come on here and say thank you to the UFC and thank you to Alexa for the opportunity. I wanted to go out there and get my opportunity to get my rematch and dominate and get the win back and unfortunately, it was not my night. I got caught and Alexa did an amazing thing. She’s a phenomenal fighter.

“I don’t really remember a whole lot. All I know is every time I go on social media I look like I’m dead and that’s not a very fun thing to see. So I’ve been trying to stay off social media but I also wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am OK.

“I am very blessed to live the life that I do,” Barber said. “As tough as it is, going out there and being able to do what I did last night was still one of the greatest nights of my life. Despite all of that, that’s still one of the better nights of my life that I’ve ever had. I’ve had some pretty tough days so that was still one of the greatest days of my life. Being able to walk out there and being able to do what I’ve done.

“I will be back. I’m going to heal up and put in the work and get back out there. I’m very thankful to everyone who has supported me, everyone who has watched me grow, watched me win, watched me lose, watched me fall and who’s going to watch me win again. Thank you guys all for the love and support and I will be back.”

Barber had been on a seven-fight winning streak heading into Saturday night’s co-main event fight, but had spent much of the last couple of years on the sidelines battling a mystery health issue with serious symptoms that had even resulted in her being forced out of a bout on just 15 minutes notice last year after suffering a seizure in the locker-room.

That’s why Barber is grateful just to still be able to compete after having managed to get two fights under her belt since then, but Saturday night’s knockout loss is now another major obstacle that the 27-year-old will now have to overcome.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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