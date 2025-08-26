MMA Stars On Whether Raja Jackson Should Be Jailed After Horrific Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son Raja went viral for all the wrong reasons this past weekend when he KO’d a pro-wrestler Syko Stu at an indie WWE-style event and then proceeded to beat him within an inch of his life, but as the dust settles on the horrifying incident, UFC fighters have given differing opinions on what should happen to the 25-year-old.



To be fair, most of those who have spoken out believes that Jackson should be locked up for what appeared to be a premeditated beatdown that some have suggested was akin to attempted murder.



“Hey, man, [Raja Jackson’s] gotta go to prison,” Kevin Lee said on social media. “Dog messed up…

“I love Rampage. But Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lie down for a little bit. If it were my son, that’s what I would tell him. You’re a grown man, bro. You can’t condone that type of behavior…

“You’ve got to go to prison, bro. There’s no part of that that you thought was cool. I can’t even wrap my mind around why you thought that was cool and why you ain’t got no self-control over your emotions.”

Ben Askren also said he felt a prison sentence was the most likely outcome when asked for his opinion by a fan.



“Likely,” Askren replied. “22 punches after a man is unconscious could do serious long term damage. Also he would’ve done more had he not been stopped.”



Derek Brunson also stated his belief that Raja deserves everything he gets.



“[It] should have never happened,” Brunson said. “At the end of the day, I hope the wrestler who was hit and pummeled is okay.

“For Raja, your actions were out of line, so you’re going to have to deal with some big boy consequences for this one.

“All of us can learn a little something from this. Don’t let small situations escalate into bigger situations that will ultimately cost you big.”



However, not long after receiving a six month ban from MMA for assaulting a fighter in the cage who had been taunting him, Sean Strickland has spoken out to insist that a prison sentence is the wrong move for someone like Raja.



“Jackson’s kid shouldn’t go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort,” the former UFC middleweight champion Strickland wrote on X.

“I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would have spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way.

“After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I guarantee I would have killed someone. There was one guy telling me about how he picked up a murder charge and I remembered being impressed by him. That would have been my future.

“Instead I plead and took 100 days jail or work release. A ton of anger management and a decent amount of victim restitution. After a miserable two years of court.

“Luckily a lawyer took my case for free because I didnt have a dollar to my name. Bottom line is its not about the person in prison its about who they become when they’re out of prison and I believe if I wasnt offered that deal I would be dead today and more than likely would of resulted in someone else death as well.

“My two cents…. Rehabilitation over prison always.”



Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen has faced a backlash after he defended Raja’s actions by suggesting they were only as a result of him being naive about how pro-wrestling works.

“The guys told him to get even with him in the ring,” Sonnen said on YouTube. “Now, that is wildly open to interpretation as to what it means, but it made a level of sense to Raja, who agrees.”