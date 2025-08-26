Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews Set For UFC Fight Night 260

Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews Set For UFC Fight Night 260

A welterweight fight between Neil Magny and Jake Matthews has been announced for UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia on September 28th.

The 38-year-old Magny is only a few weeks removed from earning a 2nd round TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC On ESPN 71.

That win would have been a relief for the veteran campaigner given that he’d lost his previous two fights via strikes in the 1st round over the past 12 months.

For many years Magny was a fixture in the welterweight rankings, but he’s only mustered a 5-5 run in the past four years, and as such he’s currently no longer on the ladder, but as he showed last time out he can still be a threat.

Now he’ll go up against the also-unranked Matthews, who is carrying more momentum into this fight, having won his last three fights in a row.

The 31-year-old Matthews picked up a unanimous decision win over Phillip Rowe last year and in active 2025 campaign so far he’s beaten Francisco Prado on the scorecards and last month submitted Chidi Njokuani in the opening round.

Magny vs. Matthews joins a UFC FIght Night 260 card that will be headlined by Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes.

