UFC Fight Night 257 Bonus Awards

Following UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Johnny Walker took home one of four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he delivered a second round TKO finish of Zhang Mingyang in the main event.



Leg kicks proved to be the key to unlocking the finish, with Mingyang’s leg buckling after Walker targeted his calf, sending him to the canvas. The Brazilian then capitalized on that with vicious ground-and-pound blows that led to the TKO stoppage midway through the second round.



Charles Johnson secured his $50,000 bonus after he gradually got the better of Lone’er Kavanagh and then finished him with a right hook at the 4.35min mark in the second round.



Kyle Daukaus made a successful comeback to the UFC with an upset KO win over Michel Pereira, taking just 43 seconds to floor him with a punch and finish up the job with punches and elbows on the mat.

Also earning a performance award was Uran Satybaldiev, who dropped Diyar Nurgozhay with a right hook in the opening round then opted to go for an ezekiel choke on the mat to force the tap-out at the 2.45min mark.