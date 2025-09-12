Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

The Noche UFC 3 aka UFC Fight Night 259 weigh-ins have now concluded and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)
Rob Font (135) vs. David Martinez (135.5)
Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)
Kelvin Gastelum (191) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) – Gastelum missed weight by 5lbs
Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)
Quang Le (136) vs. Santiago Luna (136)

Prelims

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)
Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)
Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5)
Sedriques Dumas (186) vs. Zachary Reese (185.5)
Alden Coria (126) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)
Alice Pereira (136) vs. Montserrat Rendon (136)
Daniil Donchenko (171) vs. Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5)

