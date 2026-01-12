Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Oumar Sy will fight Ion Cutelaba in a light-heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night 269 card at the Apex in Las Vegas on March 14th.

Sy has gone 3-1 in the Octagon since joining in early 2024, starting off with back-to-back victories over George Tokkos and Da Woon Jung that year.

Last year the 30-year-old suffered his first career loss against Alonzo Menifield, but he’s since bounced back with a 1st round TKO victory over Brendson Ribeiro.

Now he’ll go up against the 32-year-old Cutelaba, who suffered a split-decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas last time out, but had earned back-to-back victories over Ivan Erslan and Ibo Aslan before that.

In total Cutelaba has now been fighting in the promotion for almost 10 years, with his overall record in the Octagon currently standing at a patchy 8-10-1 that he’ll be hoping to improve upon over the course of the next 12 months.

Sy vs. Cutelaba joins a UFC Fight Night 269 card that’s still in development, but will also features Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson, Brad Taveres vs. Eryk Anders and Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Vitor Petrino.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

Valter Walker To Fight Marcin Tybura At UFC Fight Night 271

Valter Walker To Fight Marcin Tybura At UFC Fight Night 271

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight Could Be His Last Says Coach Trevor Wittman

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight Could Be His Last Says Coach Trevor Wittman

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us