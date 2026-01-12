Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Oumar Sy will fight Ion Cutelaba in a light-heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night 269 card at the Apex in Las Vegas on March 14th.

Sy has gone 3-1 in the Octagon since joining in early 2024, starting off with back-to-back victories over George Tokkos and Da Woon Jung that year.



Last year the 30-year-old suffered his first career loss against Alonzo Menifield, but he’s since bounced back with a 1st round TKO victory over Brendson Ribeiro.

Now he’ll go up against the 32-year-old Cutelaba, who suffered a split-decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas last time out, but had earned back-to-back victories over Ivan Erslan and Ibo Aslan before that.



In total Cutelaba has now been fighting in the promotion for almost 10 years, with his overall record in the Octagon currently standing at a patchy 8-10-1 that he’ll be hoping to improve upon over the course of the next 12 months.



Sy vs. Cutelaba joins a UFC Fight Night 269 card that’s still in development, but will also features Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson, Brad Taveres vs. Eryk Anders and Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Vitor Petrino.