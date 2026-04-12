Paulo Costa TKO’s Azamat Murzakanov With 3rd Round Head Kick At UFC 327

Paula Costa put in a good performance up at 205lbs tonight at UFC 327 by TKO’ing Azamat Murzakanov with a head kick in the final round of their co-main event scrap.

Round One



Inside leg kick for Costa. Another inside leg kick from Costa knocks Murzakanov off-balance for a moment.



Jab from Murzakanov. Another inside leg kick from Costa. Head kick from Costa is blocked. Costa with a body kick and Murzakanov almost caught hold of that.



Murzakanov punches to the body as he presses forward. Costa back to the inside low kick.



Now an outside leg kick for Costa. He lands another body kick. Grazing left hand from Murzakanov, and Costa grins in response, but it appears that Murzakanov got an eye-poke from a thumb during that sequence and now needs a time-out.



Thankfully Murzakanov is soon ok to continue. Leg kick for Costa as Murzakanov presses forward.



Body kick for Costa, but then Murzakanov comes forward with a flurry. Costa with a knee now and a kick. Hard body punch now for Costa and he liked his own handiwork there.



Murzakanov tries for a right hand, but he gets caught in the process by a jab and sinks slowly to the mat off-balance.



Costa gets on top and grinds in some elbows. Murzakanov gets back to his feet but looks a little unsteady. Costa lands, but Murzanakov connects with a good punch too. Costa ending the round confidently.



Round Two



Calf kick for Costa. Head kick attempt is blocked. Murzakanov tries for a high kick too.



Hard inside low kick for Costa. Murzakanov continues to pressure forward regardless.



Spinning back-fist from Murzakanov. Body kick from Costa. Jab for Murzakanov. Murzakanov rips to the body. He lands it again.



Costa with a body punch. Another body punch from Murzakanov, but Costa lands a kick to the body too.



Costa finds a home for another body kick. Right hand for Murzakanov and follows up with a left.



Another body blow lands for Murzakanov as he continues to try to chip away at Costa’s gas tank. He blasts him to the body again. Punch to the head and Costa is getting worn down a bit here.



Murzakanov with more body work. They briefly go to the mat. Back up again. Murzakanov goes to the mat working on a choke, but Costa gets out and stands, clinching up against the cage. Murzakanov’s face is bloodied.



Round Three



Inside leg kick from Costa. Now a head kick attempt. He throws a punch and then another head kick that’s blocked. Big pressure from Costa though.



Costa fires off another head kick. That can’t feel good on Murzakanov’s arms. Right hand for Murzakanov. Body kick from Costa.



Murzakanov tries to step into a left hand, but hesitates, with his arm perhaps damaged.



Costa blasts him with a head kick that’s get through clean and Murzakanov is left wobbled and voluntarily goes to the canvas, where the ref quickly waves off the fight. Big head kick TKO win for Costa at 1.23mins of the final round!