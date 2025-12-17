Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega And Paulo Costa vs. Bruno Ferreira Added To UFC 326

Two more big fights have been lined up for UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7th next year, with Renato Moicano set to lock horns with Brian Ortega, while Paulo Costa goes up against Bruno Ferreira.



The 36-year-old Moicano had headed into 2025 on a high, riding a four-fight winning streak, but this year hasn’t gone the way he’d have hoped.



Moicano was unexpectedly propelled into a short-notice lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev in January, but suffered a 1st round submission loss.



Then an attempt to bounce back against Beneil Dariush in June failed, slumping to a unanimous decision loss that’s left him ranked No.10 in the division.



The 34-year-old Ortega’s recent record makes for even tougher reading though as he’s now lost four of his last five fights.



That run began with an unsuccessful attempt to seize the featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski a few years ago, followed by a TKO loss to Yair Rodriguez the following year after suffering a freak shoulder injury.



Ortega did avenge that defeat with a submission victory over Rodriguez when he returned to action almost a couple of years later, but he’s since gone on to be defeated by both Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision to end up at No.9 in the rankings.

Alongside that featherweight scrap, UFC 326 will also see the return of middleweight star Paulo Costa, who is coming off his best performance in years with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Roman Koplyov in his only fight of 2025.



That victory was much needed though as the 34-year-old had only won once in his previous five bouts, having suffered defeats against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland during a string of lackluster performances.



Now Costa will go up against the in-form Brunno Ferreira, who has been in fine form this calendar year, racking up three wins in a row over Armen Petrosyan, Jackson McVey and Marvin Vettori.



Moicano vs. Ortega and Costa vs. Ferreira join a rapidly developing UFC 326 card that will be headlined by a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, while Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder has also just been announced too.