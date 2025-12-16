Alex Pereira Claims He Won’t Be Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Alex Pereira Claims He Won't Be Fighting At UFC: White House Event

As one of the UFC’s biggest draws and most consistently entertaining fighters, current light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira seemed like an obvious choice to be included on the one-of-a-kind UFC: White House event in June next year.

However, according to the Brazilian ace it seems that it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

“Looks like the White House is a NO GO!!!” Pereira wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in the Octagon with Dana White.

Unfortunately the 38-year-old Pereira didn’t give any further explanation as to why that’s the case, leaving the door wide open to speculation as to what has happened to make him post that.

Pereira had recently stated he’d be be open to the possibility of fighting Jon Jones on the historic card, but with White having repeatedly claimed that there was no chance the former heavyweight champ would be on the line-up that had always seemed like too much to hope for.

White has repeatedly said that fight bookings for the June 14th event wouldn’t begin until February next year, but the UFC still has several numbered events to fill up in the months leading into that show, so it could simply be that Pereira will headline one of those instead.

If so that would put more pressure on the UFC brass to come up with other big-name fighters to help the White House show live up to expectations, but they have to find the right balance as they can’t just put all their eggs into one basket.

