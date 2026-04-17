Sean O’Malley Claims UFC: White House Date Could Be Moved If It Rains

Sean O’Malley spoke with UFC officials in Las Vegas at the weekend and came away with some interesting talking points about the unique challenges of the one-of-a-kind UFC: White House event on June 14th, where he’ll be fighting Aiemann Zahabi.

“I was in Vegas this weekend, talked to a lot of UFC people lot of UFC staff. They’re like, “This is going to be insane,” O’Malley said on his podcast. “They were kind of giving me a little rundown, nothing really that I could share, but just their excitement is what I was taking away.



“They are kind of working on the stadium right now. Like, they can’t build it too soon because they can’t just have it sitting at the White House too long.



“It’s going to be interesting. Like, If it’s outside and it rains, we’re not fighting, we’re going to move the fight date supposedly, I don’t know. I think that’s what they were saying.“



It’s worth pausing here to note that O’Malley’s understanding seems to contradict that of Dana White, who stated recently that while the weather was a concern for him, the only thing that would delay the event would be lightning in the immediate area.



Whether those plans have been updated or O’Malley has just misunderstood what’s happening is unclear at this stage.



Either way, O’Malley admits it’s going to be interesting to deal with the quirks that the event will bring, including not just the possibility of rain, but also hot, humid weather, as well as having to deal with being shadowed by The Secret Service while on the White House grounds.



“I’m going to start doing my sparring rounds in the sauna. The build-up they were talking about, the suspense, it’s crazy. Even crazier than when they were talking about the Sphere. The Secret Service alone is going to be insane. I still don’t know who’s going to be allowed in. I don’t know if family is going to be allowed. I have no idea.”