Sean Strickland Blames Caio Borralho’s Loss On Cutting Weight Twice

Sean Strickland has been a recent training partner of Caio Borralho and so he thinks he knows the reason why the star wasn’t at his best during a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC: Paris on Saturday night.



Former middleweight champ Strickland believes that the fact that Borralho had cut weight to serve as an alternate for the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev on August 15th and then had to go through the weight-cutting process again just a few weeks later for his fight with Imavov led to a lethargic performance at the weekend.



“Caio is my buddy, but he’s an idiot,” Strickland wrote on X. “He trained with us and was useless.

“Me: What’s wrong with you?

“Caio: I’m cutting, I’m an alternate.

“So you’re giving up four weeks of your camp cutting weight twice while having a fight coming up? Whoever told you to do that, please hit him.”

“It was so frustrating I wanted to hit him. I didn’t say anything because I wanted to keep his spirits up, but he really took some bad advice from someone,” Strickland continued. “That fight wasn’t him. It was missing four weeks of training cutting weight twice.

“What do you think happens when you kill your body so much in such a short period of time?” Exactly that.”

Borralho hadn’t lost in over 10 years prior to Saturday night and certainly didn’t look his best in the fight, though it’d be wrong to dismiss Imavov’s role in the outcome as he extended his own winning streak to five fights.