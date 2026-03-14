Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixiera And Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield Added To UFC Fight Night 277

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By Ross Cole

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixiera And Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield Added To UFC Fight Night 277

Two notable fights have been added to the UFC Fight night 277 event in Macau, China on May 30th, with Sergei Pavlovich set to fight Tallison Teixeira in a heavyweight clash, while Zhang Mingyang goes up against Alonzo Menifield at light-heavyweight.

Pavlovich enjoyed a solid 2025 campaign, earning unanimous decision victories over both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Waldo Cortes-Acosta to rise back up to No.3 in the heavyweight rankings.

Despite that progress, the 33-year-old Pavlovich isn’t facing another leading contender next, and instead will be going up against the 26-year-old Teixeira, who is currently ranked No.11.

Tallison only arrived in the UFC last year, earning a TKO victory over Justin Tafa in his promotional debut. However, he was then TKO’d by Derrick Lewis in just 35 seconds, though he has since rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Tai Tuivasa last month.

China’s own Zhang Mingyang made a strong start to his UFC run with three victories in a row all coming inside the first round via strikes.

However, the 27-year-old Mingyang is now coming off a TKO loss to Johnny Walker last August that’s left him just hanging on to the No.15 spot on the 205lb ladder.

Now he’ll be going up against the 38-year-old Alonzo Menifield, who suffered a KO loss in his last Octagon outing in November, after having earned back-to-back victories earlier in the year.

These two new fights join a UFC Macau card that will be headlined by a bantamweight fight between Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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