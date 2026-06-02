Steve Erceg vs. Razman Temirov At UFC Fight Night 282

Steve Erceg will be back in action against Razman Temirov on the main card of UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi on July 25th.



The 30-year-old Erceg got his UFC run off to a perfect start back in 2023 after he went on a three-fight winning streak and then found himself being fast-tracked to a flyweight title shot.



However, Erceg was perhaps a case of too much too soon as he would go on to lose to Alexandre Pantoja on the scorecards and then suffer another two defeats against Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno.



Erceg has since got back on track though with back-to-back decision wins over Ode Osbourne and Tim Elliott, leaving him ranked No.10 in the 125lb division.



Now he’ll go up against the unranked 29-year-old Temirov, who arrived from Rizin FC with a 17-3 record in 2024.



Since then Temirov has picked up two wins in the Octagon, including TKO’ing C.J. Vergara in the 1st round of his promotional debut, followed by a unanimous decision victory over Charles Johnson.

Erceg vs. Temirov joins a UFC Fight Night 282 card that will be headlined by a light-heavyweight fight between former champ Magomed Ankalaev and Khalil Rountree Jr, while Umar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez serves as the co-main event.