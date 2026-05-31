UFC Fight Night 277 Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 277 Bonus Awards

Following the UFC Fight Night 277 event in Macau the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

‘Fight Of The Night’ honors on this occasion went to the hard-hitting co-main event scrap between Alonzo Menifield and Zhang Mingyang.

Both fighters landed some big shots as the first round progressed, before Menifield suddenly made the big breakthrough when he momentarily dropped Mingyang with a left hand. Mingyang got back up looking dazed as Menifield went all-in for the finish, landing a jab and uppercut, before a series of right hands was followed-up by a hard left hook that proved to be the knockout blow 4.15mins into the opening round.

Main event winner Song Yadong claimed one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he engaged in a competitive first round with Deiveson Figueiredo and then countered a takedown in the second by locking in a tight guillotine choke that forced a quick tap-out from the former flyweight champ.

Also earning a performance bonus was Kai Asakura, who demonstrated his punching power against Cameron Smotherman to deliver a first round KO finish and get his first UFC win under his belt.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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