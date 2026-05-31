Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Booked For UFC Fight Night 281

A middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan has been announced for UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma on July 18th.



Plying his trade in the UFC for over a decade, Cannonier has now reached the ripe old age of 42, but has still been actively competing over the past few years.



However, his form has slipped lately, with just one TKO win over Gregory Rodrigues to show from his last four Octagon appearances.



The former title contender was TKO’d by Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho back in 2024, while his latest fight in August of last year resulted in a decision loss against Michael ‘Venom’ Page, resulting in a slide to No.11 in the 185lb rankings.



Now the veteran will go up against the in-form Duncan, who is in the midst of a four-fight winning streak.



The 30-year-old Duncan made a big impact last year, following up a decision win over Andrey Pulyaev with back-to-back KO victories against Eryk Anders and Marcio Tulio via spinning elbow and spinning backfist respectively.

Duncan then took a step up in competition earlier this year against Roman Dolidze and emerged with a decision win to move up to No.13 in the rankings.

