UFC Fight Night 278 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 278 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 278 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 6th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad comes off back-to-back defeats to fight Gabriel Bonfim, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event No.4 ranked middleweight Brendan Allen fights Edmen Shahbazyan, who found form last year with three wins in a row.

Farez Ziam has moved into the lightweight rankings at No.14 after a six-fight winning streak and now squares up to Tom Nolan, who has won four fights in a row over the past couple of years.

Bryce Mitchell has been alternating between wins and losses for the past few years and now fights Santiago Luna, who has gone 2-0 in the UFC so far.

Opening up the main card will be Iwo Baraniewski, who has won both his UFC fights so far in a combined time of 1.57mins and now faces Junior Tafa, who is coming off a first round KO victory.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 278 card below.

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Farès Ziam vs. Tom Nolan
Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa
Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis
Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Édgar Cháirez
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler
Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito
Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben
Ketlen Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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