UFC Fight Night 278 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 278 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 6th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad comes off back-to-back defeats to fight Gabriel Bonfim, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event No.4 ranked middleweight Brendan Allen fights Edmen Shahbazyan, who found form last year with three wins in a row.



Farez Ziam has moved into the lightweight rankings at No.14 after a six-fight winning streak and now squares up to Tom Nolan, who has won four fights in a row over the past couple of years.



Bryce Mitchell has been alternating between wins and losses for the past few years and now fights Santiago Luna, who has gone 2-0 in the UFC so far.



Opening up the main card will be Iwo Baraniewski, who has won both his UFC fights so far in a combined time of 1.57mins and now faces Junior Tafa, who is coming off a first round KO victory.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 278 card below.

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Farès Ziam vs. Tom Nolan

Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Junior Tafa



Prelims



Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa

Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Édgar Cháirez

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler

Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito

Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben

Ketlen Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi