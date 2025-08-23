Su Mudaerji Beats Kevin Borjas By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 257

Su Mudaerji had an easy night at the office at UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai with a one-sided fight against Kevin Borjas leading to a clean-sweep win on the scorecards.



Round One

Inside leg kick for Mudaerji. He lands another. Cautious start from both men at range. Mudaerji with a high kick that’s blocked, then a low kick on the other side.



Another head kick attempt from Mudaerji is blocked. Body punch for him. Calf kick now. Another solid inside leg kick. Borjas not finding a home for his occasional punch yet.



Good straight punch for Mudaerji. Borjas drives into a takedown now as he tries to get into the fight. He has to settle for clinching up against the cage for now though. Knee to the leg from Borjas. Now a short elbow before they break away.



Winging punch from Borjas misses. Outside leg kick from Mudaerji. Side kicck to the body. Wheel kick at the end of the round almost got through.



Round Two



One-way traffic in the first round and Borjas corner urged him inbetween rounds to get going, let’s see if he can do so.



Inside and outside leg kicks from Mudaerji. Eye-poke from him forces a time-out.



Borjas still blinking his eye a bit, but able to continue. Jab for Mudaerji. A couple of leg kicks land. He tries a head kick that’s blocked, but lands a side kick to the body.



Punch from Borjas. Mudaerji tries for a takedown, but can’t get it and so presses Borjas into the cage. Borjas able to reverse the position.



Mudaerji able to break free. He fakes a takedown and then lands a hook. Body kick for him and then a straight punch. Borjas pressing forward with a bit more urgency in this round, but still not letting his strikes go too often.



Borjas in on a takedown attempt against the cage. Mudaerji able to get away.



Grazing inside leg kick from Borjas and then a harder one from Mudaerji. Mudaerji lands a couple more. Borjas tries for another one but gets caught by a counter punch.



Sticking jab from Mudaerji. Now a spinning kick to the body. Now a spinning backfist that seemed to land, but Borjas ate it.



Body punch from Borjas. Borjas trying to close the distance with winging punches, but not finding the mark. Body kick for Mudaerji and Borjas tries a high kick right at the end of the round that doesn’t connect.



Round Three



Early takedown attempt is foiled. Inside leg kick for Borjas. Missed spinning backfist from Mudaerji.



Back to the inside leg kick for Mudaerji. Borjas throws a punch and Mudaerji loses his footing and stumbles for a moment.



Nice high kick from Mudaerji almost broke through the guard. Body kick for Mudaerji. Now a punch. Single-leg attempt from Borjas foiled by Mudaerji. Borjas working in the clinch against the cage now.



Not much happening here and the ref breaks them. Another threatening head kicck from Mudaerji is blocked.



Jab for Mudaerji. He lands another and tries a high kick. Outside leg kick. Side kick to the body. It’s all too easy for Mudaerji here. Jab lands. Borjas again clinching up after not managing to secure a takedown.



Not too much happening until a short elbow from Mudaerji bothers Borjas and he backs away. Mudaerji firing off more kicks late in the round.



Decision

This was completely one-sided from start to finish, with Mudaerji picking apart Borjas from range and getting very little back in return, leading him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).