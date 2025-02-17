Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.
Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.
Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC Fight Night 252 Promo Video
Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry ...
UFC’s Julia Avila Announces Retirement At 36
UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Julia Avila has announced her retirement from the sport after her fight at UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas ...
UFC Fight Night 252 Fight Card
UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped ...