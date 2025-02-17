UFC Fight Night 252 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 252 Promo Video

Watch a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 252 event, which is headlined by a bantamweight fight between former champion Henry ...

UFC’s Julia Avila Announces Retirement At 36

UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Julia Avila has announced her retirement from the sport after her fight at UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas ...

UFC Fight Night 252 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United