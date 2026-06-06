Stay tuned to mmainsiight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 278 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Belal Muhammad fights Gabriel Bonfim in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim



Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan



Farès Ziam vs. Tom Nolan



Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna



Iwo Baraniewski defeats Junior Tafa by TKO at 1.25mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Prelims



Alessandro Costa defeats Matt Schnell by TKO at 2.32mins of Rd1

Marcus McGhee defeats John Yannis by Unanimous Decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Edgar Chairez defeats Bruno Silva by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.13mins of Rd1

Chelsea Chandler defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar) at 3.42mins of Rd1

Joanderson Brito defeats Jordan Leavitt by submission (ninja choke) at 4.19mins of Rd1

Jeisla Chaves defeats Yuneisy Duben by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Ketlen Souza defeats Ariane Carnelossi by KO at 1.34mins of Rd1