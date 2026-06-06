UFC Fight Night 278 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 278 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsiight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 278 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Belal Muhammad fights Gabriel Bonfim in the welterweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Farès Ziam vs. Tom Nolan

Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Iwo Baraniewski defeats Junior Tafa by TKO at 1.25mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Prelims

Alessandro Costa defeats Matt Schnell by TKO at 2.32mins of Rd1
Marcus McGhee defeats John Yannis by Unanimous Decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Edgar Chairez defeats Bruno Silva by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.13mins of Rd1
Chelsea Chandler defeats Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar) at 3.42mins of Rd1
Joanderson Brito defeats Jordan Leavitt by submission (ninja choke) at 4.19mins of Rd1
Jeisla Chaves defeats Yuneisy Duben by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Ketlen Souza defeats Ariane Carnelossi by KO at 1.34mins of Rd1

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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