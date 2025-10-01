Vicente Luque Now Fighting Joe Alvarez At UFC Fight Night 261

Next weekend’s UFC Fight Night 261 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has undergone a significant change 10 days out from the show with the news that Vicente Luque will now be fighting Joe Alvarez.



Luque had originally been scheduled to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio, but his opponent has had to withdraw due to an injury and so he’s now agreed to fight Alvarez instead in just over a week’s time.



The 32-year-old Alvarez will not only be fighting on short-notice, but is also going to be moving up to the welterweight division for the first time in his career as well.



Alvarez comes in off a three-fight winning streak at 155lbs, having beaten Mark Diakiese by submission and then Elves Brener and Drakkar Klose by KO and TKO respectively.

As for the 33-year-old Luque, he suffered a submission loss against Kevin Holland back in June, and has now won just twice in his last six Octagon appearances dating back to 2022.

Luque vs. Alvarez forms part of a six-fight main card from Rio that is set to be headlined by a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot, while Deiveson Figueireo vs. Montel Jackson takes the co-main event spot.