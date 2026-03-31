Watch Doctor Explain Maycee Barber’s Alarming Knockout Loss

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By Ross Cole

Watch Doctor Explain Maycee Barber’s Alarming Knockout Loss

Maycee Barber’s brutal knockout loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 271 last weekend spooked a lot of fans due to the scary sequence of events that transpired after the finishing blow landed.

Now sports doctor Brian Sutterer MD has broken down the medical science behind why Barber ended up flat on her back staring lifelessly into the distance.

Check the doctor’s full explanation in the video below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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