Maycee Barber’s brutal knockout loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 271 last weekend spooked a lot of fans due to the scary sequence of events that transpired after the finishing blow landed.
Now sports doctor Brian Sutterer MD has broken down the medical science behind why Barber ended up flat on her back staring lifelessly into the distance.
Check the doctor’s full explanation in the video below.
Watch Doctor Explain Maycee Barber’s Alarming Knockout Loss
Maycee Barber’s brutal knockout loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 271 last weekend spooked a lot of fans due to the scary sequence of events that transpired after the finishing blow landed.
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