UFC Fight Night 272 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 272 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 7th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



Renato Moicano comes in off back-to-back defeats last year to headline this event against the in-form Chris Duncan, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event Virna Jandiroba failed in her attempt to claim the vacant strawweight title last time out, and now fights Tabatha Ricci, who won her only fight last year by TKO.



Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev earned a 33 second submission win in his UFC debut and now fights Brendan Ribeiro, who is coming in off a couple of losses.



Ethyn Ewing won his first UFC fight by decision and now squares up to Rafael Estevam, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Contender Series recruit Tommy McMillen makes his UFC debut in the main card opener against Manolo Zecchini, who was KO’d in his first bout in the Octagon over two years ago and is only now returning to action.

Main Card



Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam

Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini



Prelims



Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen

José Mauro Delano vs. Robert Ruchała

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll

Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers

Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto