UFC Fight Night 272 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 272 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 272 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 7th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

Renato Moicano comes in off back-to-back defeats last year to headline this event against the in-form Chris Duncan, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event Virna Jandiroba failed in her attempt to claim the vacant strawweight title last time out, and now fights Tabatha Ricci, who won her only fight last year by TKO.

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev earned a 33 second submission win in his UFC debut and now fights Brendan Ribeiro, who is coming in off a couple of losses.

Ethyn Ewing won his first UFC fight by decision and now squares up to Rafael Estevam, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

Contender Series recruit Tommy McMillen makes his UFC debut in the main card opener against Manolo Zecchini, who was KO’d in his first bout in the Octagon over two years ago and is only now returning to action.

Main Card

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan
Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam
Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini

Prelims

Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen
José Mauro Delano vs. Robert Ruchała
Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll
Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers
Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan
Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore
Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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