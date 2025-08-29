Zhang Weili Vacates 115lb Title To Fight 125lb Champ Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 322

Zhang Weili is following in the footsteps of the likes of Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev by vacating her strawweight title in order to pursue a new title challenge up a division.



The 36-year-old Weili will leave the 115lb division behind in order to fight current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 15th.



Weili is a two-time strawweight champion whose current five-fight winning streak includes three successful defenses of the belt against Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez after initially winning the belt by submitting Carla Esparza.



Now Weili faces a new challenge as she takes on another decorated veteran in the 37-year-old Shevchenko, who has twice held the flyweight title, amassing a total of eight successful defenses in the process.



Seven of those came during her first title reign before an upset loss to Alexa Grasso in March of 2023, followed by a split draw in their subsequent rematch, but Shevchenko then got back on form with a decisive decision win in their trilogy clash last September, and she’s since defended the belt against Manon Fiorot a few months ago.



Weili vs Shevchenko serves as the lead-in to a UFC 322 main event that’ll see welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena lock horns with former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.