Zhang Weili Vacates 115lb Title To Fight 125lb Champ Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 322

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Zhang Weili Vacates 115lb Title To Fight 125lb Champ Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 322

Zhang Weili is following in the footsteps of the likes of Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev by vacating her strawweight title in order to pursue a new title challenge up a division.

The 36-year-old Weili will leave the 115lb division behind in order to fight current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 15th.

Weili is a two-time strawweight champion whose current five-fight winning streak includes three successful defenses of the belt against Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez after initially winning the belt by submitting Carla Esparza.

Now Weili faces a new challenge as she takes on another decorated veteran in the 37-year-old Shevchenko, who has twice held the flyweight title, amassing a total of eight successful defenses in the process.

Seven of those came during her first title reign before an upset loss to Alexa Grasso in March of 2023, followed by a split draw in their subsequent rematch, but Shevchenko then got back on form with a decisive decision win in their trilogy clash last September, and she’s since defended the belt against Manon Fiorot a few months ago.

Weili vs Shevchenko serves as the lead-in to a UFC 322 main event that’ll see welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena lock horns with former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Event Has Been Given Green Light

Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Event Has Been Given Green Light

Islam Makhachev’s 170lb Title Challenge Against Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 322

Islam Makhachev’s 170lb Title Challenge Against Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 322

Aaron Pico’s Manager Rules Him Out Of Fighting Again In 2025 After KO loss

Aaron Pico’s Manager Rules Him Out Of Fighting Again In 2025 After KO loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Rampage Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Speaks About Son Raja’s Violent Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us