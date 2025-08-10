Andre Fili Defeats Christian Rodriguez By Split-Decision At UFC On ESPN 72

Andre FIli got the better of Christian Rodriguez tonight at UFC On ESPN 72, but had to settle for a split-decision victory.



Round One

Glancing punches from Rodriguez to start. Now a low kick. Punch upstairs from Fili. Hard three-piece combo from Rodriguez.



Body kick from Fili. Aggressive start from Rodriguez as fires off straight punches and then goes into the clinch. Fili breaks free from that and starts pumping out his jab.



Body kick from Fili. Now a right hook. Rodriguez ducks under a punch and returns fire. Oblique kick from Rodriguez. Left hook for Fili. He land a counter-left and Rodriguez looked a little unsteady for a moment there afterwards.



Solid jab from Fili. Now a right hand. High kick attempt from Rodriguez. Counter hook again for FIli and a kick on the other side. Left hook does work for him again. Now Fili is back to the jab.



Body kick for FIli, but Rodriguez catches it this time and drives him over to the cage, then lands a takedown and settles on top in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



Body kick from Rodriguez and Fili responds in kind. Right hand from Rodriguez and then tries to work for a single-leg, but Fili fends that off.



Head kick attempt from Rodriguez looked threatening, but is blocked in time. Jab for Rodriguez. Hard exchange of punches. Low kick for Fili.



Right hand for Rodriguez. Now a low kick. Jab from Fili. Now a low kick from him. High kick attempt from Rodriguez is blocked, then follows up with punches. Rodriguez drives into the clinch against the cage. Fili circles away.



Low kick for Rodriguez and a couple of punches behind it, but Fili landed too. Jabs exchanged. Fili lands a punch. Low kick from Fili.



Jabs from Fili. Body kick from Rodriguez. Body punch from Rodriguez. Now it’s Fili landing a body punch. Rodriguez looks for a one-two, but Fili counters with a takedown attempt that Rodriguez quickly shuts down.



Round Three



Fili jabs. Low kick for Rodriguez. Rodriguez into the clinch against the cage now. Knees to the thigh from Rodriguez. He lands a few more. Now a brief flurry of punches from Rodriguez, but FIli circles away behind the jab. Kick from Rodriguez and then attempts a jumping knee that misses.



Jab for Rodriguez. Head movement from Fili and then lands a takedown in the center of the Octagon. Rodriguez gets to his knees and then stands with Fili now clinched behind him.



Slamming takedown from Fili. He moves into half-guard. Rodriguez stands back up and spins free from the clinch. Jab from Fili. Kick for Rodriguez. Back to the jab for FIli.



Missed spinning kick from Rodriguez. Left hand from Rodriguez. Rodriguez lets his hands go and lands a hook that seems to hurt Fili, but he responds smartly by taking Rodriguez down.



Rodriguez gradually working back to his feet again as we approach a minute left in the fight. He manages to get away from the clinch.



Jabs from Fili. Now a body kick. Rodriguez clinches, walks over to the cage and then unleashes a short flurry. Final 10 seconds and Rodriguez points to the floor, challenging his opponent to throw down, but Fili stays at range. Rodriguez attempts a couple of spinning elbows that don’t find the mark.



Decision

Fili was clean on the counter tonight and even mixed in some takedowns on his way to a split-decision victory over the game Rodriguez (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).