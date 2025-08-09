Christian Leroy Duncan TKO’s Eryk Anders In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 72

Christian Leroy Duncan used a well-timed spinning backfist to set up a TKO finish over Eryk Anders tonight at UFC On ESPN 72.



Round One



Duncan tries a front kick upstairs after some hand fighting. Now he goes for a couple of low kicks. Anders suffers an eye-poke and so there’s a brief time-out.



Back to it they go. Inside low kick for Duncan. Left hand for Anders. Step-in punch from Duncan. Low kick and an oblique kick for CLD.



Punch for Duncan. Now a hard low kick from him that strays to the groin and so Anders needs another time-out already. Thankfully he recovers fairly quickly.



Duncan with a spinning kick that almost lands to the groin as well. A couple of right hands from CLD stuns Anders for a moment, but then Anders drives forward into a takedown. Duncan scrambles back to his feet, but Anders stays clinched to his back.



Duncan turns into him now as he continues to fend off the takedown threat. Duncan now fully reverses the clinch position. They exchanges a few knee strikes, but CLD’s are landing with more purpose. Anders trying to set up the thai clinch, so Duncan backs away.



Back to striking they go and Duncan lands inside leg kicks, then suddenly transitions into a step-in spinning elbow that connects and rocks Anders!



Duncan pressing forward now looking to capitalize on this breakthrough and lands a couple of left hands followed by two thumping rights down the pipe that sends Anders slumping to the canvas for the a first round TKO Finish at the 3.53min mark.