Jean Matsumoto Beats Miles Johns By Split-Decision At UFC On ESPN 72

Jean Matsumoto fought his way to a split-decision victory over Miles Johns tonight at UFC On ESPN 72.



Round One

Low kick from Matsumoto and a right hand from Johns lands at nearly the same time. Another low kick for Matsumoto. He continues to chip away at the lead leg of Johns.



Johns firing off his right hand, but not connecting. Now he does land with an overhand though. Now a good takedown from Johns with plenty of time left in the round to work.



Matsumoto trying to work for a guillotine choke off his back, but Johns patiently waits for his moment to break free. Matsumoto able to work his way back to his feet though and back to striking range.



Jumping knee from Matsumoto just skims shy of Johns head. Johns looks to clinch up but they are soon back to striking again.



Matsumoto applies pressure and then tries for a takedown, but Johns is doing well to keep his balance and even drop down a few strikes. Matsumoto lands a strike as they break just before the end of the round.



Round Two



Body kick for Matsumoto. Now a low kick. Two nice punches for Johns. Body kick for Matsumoto. Now a well-timed knee as Johns was coming forward.



Johns looks for a punch, but Matsumoto fires back a nice series of hooks. Now they clinch up and Matsumoto goes for knees, but Johns presses him up against the cage. Now back to the center of the Octagon they go though.



Solid body kick for Matsumoto. Punch for Johns. Another crushing body kick from Matsumoto. Jab for Matsumoto. Calf kick for him and then short punches from Jons inside.



Nice right hand for Johns. Matsumoto really finding his flow now as he connects with more clean strikes. Knee from Matsumoto, but Johns counters with a takedown. Matsumoto able to scramble to his knees though and now he’s in the advantageous position and landing some punches as they move back to their feet.



Jab for Matsumoto. Hard low kick from him. Left hook for Johns. He gets through with another left. Jumping knee to the body from Matsumoto.



Overhand right from Johns glances the target. Matsumoto threatens with another jumping knee. Johns presses him up against the cage, but Matsumoto soon breaks free.



One-two for Johns. Matsumoto looking to pressure again late in the round. Johns fakes a takedown that has Matsumoto sprawling. Matsumoto back upright immediately to land a body kick before the round ends.



Round Three

Low kick from Matsumoto buckles Johns leg for a moment. Two right hands from Johns. He pumps that out again. Nice right hook from Matsumoto as Johns presses forward behind punches.



Kick for Matsumoto. Another low kick for him. Johns with straight punches. He lands the straight right again. Body kick for Matsumoto. More punches from Johns.



Body kick for Matsumoto. Now a left hook. Good uppercut lands. Low kick connects as Johns swings and misses. Back to the body kick for Matsumoto and puts power into another low kick.



Jab for Matsumoto. Another low kick. Johns with a punch over the top. Head kick from Matsumoto almost got through clean as Johns ducked down.



Johns driving into a takedown and gets it against the cage. Matsumoto gets to his knees and starts to gradually stand. Johns trips him back down again. Matsumoto trying to stand while throwing a few elbows backwards. Johns continuing to break Matsumoto’s base when he’s standing. Now Matsumoto gets properly up though and peels away.



Both start swinging a few punches and then it’s Matsumoto who attempts a takedown against the cage in the final few seconds.



Decision



This proved to be a competitive fight throughout then, with Johns giving a good account of himself, but Matsumoto gradually increasing his intensity in the striking exchange and landing repeated powerful kicks to the legs and body to earn a split-decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-29).