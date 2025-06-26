Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Booked For UFC 318

Kevin Holland’s busy 2025 schedule looks set to continue with another fight booked, this time against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19th.



This fight was actually originally scheduled to take place at UFC 279 back in 2022, but when Nate Diaz withdrew from his main event fight after Khamzat Chimaev badly missing weight, the card saw a major switch-up that saw Holland fight Khamzat and lose by submisison in the first round, while Rodriguez went up against Li Jingliang and won by split-decision.



Since then Holland has continued to be on the most active fighters on the roster, racking up another 10 fights, though he’s only gone 5-5 during that period.



That includes having already clocked up three fights so far this year, starting with a first round submission loss to Reiner de Ridder in January.



The 32-year-old Holland has since bounced back from that with a unanimous decision win over Gunnar Nelson followed by a 2nd round submission of Vicente Luque just a couple of weeks ago.



As for the 38-year-old ‘D-Rod’, he’s only had half as many bouts as Holland since the two were last scheduled to fight, but has also had mixed fortunes, having gone 2-3.



That includes a string of losses against Neil Magny, Ian Machado Garry and Kelvin Gastleum, before he turned things around more recently with a split-decision win over Alex Morono followed by a TKO victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio last month.



Holland vs. Rodriguez joins a UFC 318 card that’s set to be headlined by a ‘BMF’ title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, while Marvin Vettori fights Brandon Allen and Paulo Costa goes up against Roman Kopylov.



