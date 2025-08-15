UFC 319 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 319 weigh-ins have now taken place ahead of tomorrow night’s event in Chicago and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael Page (186)

Kai Asakura (126) vs. Tim Elliott (126)



Prelims

Eric Nolan (183) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Bryan Battle (190) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186) – Battle missed weight by 4lbs

Dione Barbosa (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125)

Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)